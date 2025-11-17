Head-on crash involving ambulance and car on road between Ronda and Malaga leaves ten injured and a pet dog dead

A head-on collision between an ambulance and a car this Monday afternoon at kilometre 22 of the A-367 Ronda to Malaga road, in the municipality of Cuevas del Becerro, has left ten people injured and a dog dead. At the moment, it is not known how serious the injuries are, according to the Malaga provincial fire brigade.

The112 Andalucía emergency service control room received several calls alerting them to the accident just after 12.30 pm. They indicated that the collision was between a scheduled ambulance, carrying seven patients and two health staff, and a car occupied by the driver and his pet dog.

Other ambulances, Guardia Civil traffic officers and CPB firefighters were mobilised to the scene and had to rescue the occupants of both vehicles and the animal, which died as a result of the impact. They also reported that they have collaborated with the medical staff in the transfer of the injured to hospital, although their condition is not known at the moment.