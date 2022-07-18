Gaucín welcomes return of its popular cultural week festival Most of the activities will take place in the Plaza Santo Niño and will include a variety of live music, open-air cinema, gastronomy, exhibitions and cultural activities

Legendary Spanish guitarist José María Sagrista will perform with his band at the festival on Thursday. / SUR

The popular Semana Cultural de Gaucín festival kicked off at the weekend and will continue until Sunday 24 July. Most of the activities will take place in the Plaza Santo Niño and will include a variety of live music, open-air cinema, gastronomy, exhibitions and cultural activities.

The programme of events will include the tasting of local wines from the Cezar Bodegas y Viñedos at 9pm on Monday 18 July, followed by an acoustic concert by Virginia Elósegul, a contestant of the popular television show, La Voz; and a performance by Spanish copla singer Maribel Fernández – La Caletera.

Tuesday’s activities include the Ruta del Montes, where participants can admire the tradition of stripping of the cork oaks. The route will begin from the Venta de Socorro at 8am.

Multi-adventure day

A multi-adventure day for children aged between five and 15, which will offer box climbing, a zip wire and archery, will take place in the Asalto del Cura area between 10am and 1pm on Wednesday. A bus will leave the Plaza Santo Niño at 9.30am. Registration for this event must be made at the Guadalinfo centre.

Other activities on Wednesday will include a table tennis competition (6pm); a handicraft exhibition of works by local female artisans in the Edificio Portichuelo (8pm); and a concert by local singer Noelia (10.30pm).

Performance by legendary Spanish guitarist

One of the highlights of the week will be the performance of Sagrista, a band fronted by José María Sagrista, the former guitarist of legendary Spanish rock band Triana. The band, which also includes talented Scottish keyboard player, Neil Armstrong, will be performing songs from their latest CD, The Path of the Elephants. The show will take place on Thursday at 9pm.

The festivities will continue on Friday with an exhibition showcasing the work of students from the Guzmán El Bueno School (8pm); and a concert by the municipal band, Villa de Gaucín, at 10.30pm.

Other activities will include the Let’s Rock the Plaza Festival on Saturday at 10.30pm, which will present local rock bands, X, and Los Mauros, along with DJ Adrian Cobos; while the festival will close on Sunday with a performance by the Asociación Folklórico Cultural Juan Navarro de Torremolinos, whose repertoire will include fandangos typical of Gaucín and popular folk songs from Malaga.

For a full schedule of activities, see www.gaucin.es