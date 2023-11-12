Former mayor of Serranía de Ronda village dies after being shot during hunting trip in Malaga province

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Compartir Copiar enlace

The 66-year-old man who died on Saturday morning (11 November) after being shot during a hunting trip in Antequera was the former mayor of Faraján, the socialist Fernando Fernández, who announced his decision not to stand in the last municipal elections after 20 years in office in his village.

"He was a very good person, who has been at the service of everyone for 20 years", said the current mayor of the village in the Genal valley, Rogelio Barragán, who announced that the town hall will decree several days of official mourning for the loss of Fernández, who leaves two daughters and who "had just retired and was enjoying the countryside, which he loved", said Barragán.

The news has caused great upset in the Serranía de Ronda area, as Fernández was well-known after his time in politics. Under his leadership, Faraján developed various projects, such as the setting up of the only residence for the elderly in the valley. He was also behind the building of the municipal swimming pool, among other projects, and was one of the key voices of the area in the fight against depopulation.

Further details of the hunting incident are not known at the moment. The emergency services were unable to do anything for Fernández, who died on the estate located on the Las Pedrizas road where the hunt was being held, according to the Junta de Andalucía. At 11.30am, the 112 emergency number received a call to say a man had been accidentally shot during the event.