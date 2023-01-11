Fancy planting a pinsapo in the Sierra de las Nieves? This Sunday the National Park is organising a tree planting day to help repopulate the forest of Spanish firs

A tree-planting project to help repopulate the forests of the rare Spanish fir known as the pinsapo is taking place at the Sierra de las Nieves National Park on Sunday, 15 January.

According to José Gómez Zotano, professor of Physical Geography and Territorial Management at the University of Granada (UGR), around 60 trees will be planted.

The event will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Conejeras Municipal Campsite. To participate, please contact the organisers on 611 44 60 72, 695 18 22 61 or 634 26 40 20.

The action is part of the project Camino Hacia el Pinsapar (walk towards the pinsapo forest). In December, another day was held on the El Navacillo estate with 56 Spanish firs that were planted thanks to the participation of around 30 volunteers.

The project was organised by the Caminos de la Serranía Ronda association, in collaboration with the UGR, the Asociación Pinsapar El Glaucal de la Nava, the Parauta Town Council and the National Park, with a grant from Caixa Bank and the Caja Granada Foundation.