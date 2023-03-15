Europe's longest classic car run will stop in Ronda this Saturday The Spain Classic Raid IX event, which heads from Cadiz to Santander, features some 140 vehicles

The Spain Classic Raid IX, the longest classic car race in Europe, will stop off in Ronda on Saturday 18 March, as the participating vehicles are scheduled to make a stop at the town's bullring.

The race runs from Cadiz to Santander, crossing Spain from one end to the other, in eight days and eight stages. The Ronda stage will be the first, starting in Cadiz and finishing in Antequera. In total, the participants will cover 2,000 kilometres, with an average of 250 kilometres per day.

Altogether there will be 140 cars which are 25 years old or older. Stand out vintage vehicles include a 1956 Willys Jeep and a 50-year-old Land Rover. They will be up against a couple of Citroën 2 CVs, a Renault 12 family car, several Renault 4s and a few Toyota RAV4, as the first SUV in history is now also a classic.