Ronda aims to attract visitors keen on eco-friendly and sustainable tourism The local tourist board is planning to introduce a scheme to reduce the carbon footprint, eliminate plastic from hotel amenities and offer menus with ‘kilometre 0’ products, among other ideas

The tourist board in Ronda has begun an initiative called Sustainable Ronda which it hopes will make the town a benchmark for eco-friendly tourism and attract visitors for whom this aspect is important.

Tourism councillor Ángel Martínez has explained that his department has met with representatives of the sector to discuss ways of reducing the carbon footprint, eliminating plastic from hotel amenities, encouraging hotels to change towels and bedding less often and offering menus with ‘kilometre 0’ products or at least those from the nearby area.

One idea is for clients who participate in these practices to be given discounts on entry to local places of interest and experiences such as wine tasting. The businesses that join the scheme will also benefit from professional advice to improve their positioning online and in hotel booking platforms.

Companies who are interested can obtain further information from the tourist board head office in the Santo Domingo Convent.

Martínez has also said that the town is planning to have a presence at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (Fitur), which takes place in January, to promote the scheme.