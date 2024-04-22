Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The animal found dead. SUR
Hunt is on for culprits after ducks killed and injured in Ronda park popular with tourists
Animal welfare

Hunt is on for culprits after ducks killed and injured in Ronda park popular with tourists

One of the birds was found dead in the park's pond; another was found injured; and the third is unaccounted for

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Monday, 22 April 2024, 12:01

Compartir

Ronda woke up to some tragic news last week, when workers discovered that the three ducks in the mountain town's Alameda del Tajo park, an area popular with tourists, had been attacked. According to parks and gardens councillor Concha Muñoz, the ducks had been the target of acts of cruelty, acts that have been denounced by the town hall, which is now trying to find out who was responsible.

Staff from the company responsible for the maintenance of the park found one of the three ducks dead in the pond. Another had been badly injured, which is now being treated by a veterinary surgeon; while the whereabouts of the third duck is unknown.

"Some unscrupulous people have killed one of the birds, seriously injured another and the third is missing, and we are fearing the worst," Muñoz said.

The councillor explained that the culprits are believed to have entered the Alameda outside its regular opening hours. The park is open to the public from 8am to 10pm.

"We want to publicly denounce everything that has happened because we do not understand how some unscrupulous people have been able to attack animals that have been living in the Alameda pond for years without causing any kind of disturbance," Muñoz added.

The ducks in the Alameda are one of the most popular attractions of this area, which has been visited by generations of Ronda residents and visitors. The park was once home to other animals, such as peacocks, but they were removed, among other reasons, because of the noise they created, which disturbed local residents, and because of the remodelling of the area.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Alameda has been vandalised. It is a recurring problem. On another occasion, the statues of the 'angelino' fountains were vandalised.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town's Club de Raqueta
  2. 2 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  3. 3 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  4. 4 Malaga's pet abandonment figures are in line with the rest of Spain, but way higher than the most conscientious EU nations
  5. 5 Marbella gun crime: investigation, arrests and a plan
  6. 6 Five-day festival in Fuengirola to offer multicultural experience of 33 countries
  7. 7 'Within kissing distance': Post-Brexit EU agreement 'very, very close' after talks in Brussels last week
  8. 8 This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend
  9. 9 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
  10. 10 Happy sweet sixteen to Yorkshire Linen Beds and More

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad