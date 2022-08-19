Arriate to restore one of the river trails with the greatest scenic and natural value in the province The walkway runs from the town centre to the Ventilla bridge, which connects Arriate with a section of Malaga's Gran Senda hiking route

The Diputación de Málaga provincial authority has announced that it will finance the restoration of the trail along the Ventilla stream in Arriate, one of the river paths with the greatest scenic and natural value in the province.

The walkway runs from the town centre to the Ventilla bridge, which connects Arriate with the Campillos to Ronda section of the Gran Senda de Malaga hiking route.

The fourth vice president and deputy for the Environment, Domestic Tourism, Climate Change and Sports, Cristóbal Ortega, explained that that the provincial authority has granted Arriate town hall a subsidy of 61,848.11 euros for various actions on the path, which is in a state of deterioration. The project will include the clearing of weeds and rubbish, as well and the installation of new fencing and information signs.

The gorge of the Arroyo de la Ventilla, which is more than five kilometres in length and over one hundred metres high, is one of the most important gallery forests in the province of Malaga. The most representative vegetation in the area is made up of elms, poplars, willows, holm oaks and ash trees.

Because the area is home to proteced bird species such as the eagle owl, tawny owl, barn owl, common kestrel, buzzards and kingfishers, in 2017, the provincial authority installed an observatory for bird watching, which is located in the upper part of the stream.