Antonio, the police officer from a Ronda village who died in car crash with robbers on Costa, leaves behind widow and two young children

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 13:01 Compartir

His name was Antonio - a 48-year-old National Police sub-inspector from Benarrabá, in the Serranía de Ronda. The force is mourning the death of their colleague, who lost his life early on Thursday morning, as he was returning back home from work. He got caught up in a car chase and collided head-on with thieves who were fleeing from the scene of crime in Malaga heading in the wrong direction on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol.

The funeral of the National Police officer who died in the early hours of Thursday morning. Salvador Salas

Antonio leaves behind a widow and two children, 14 and 17, with whom he lived in Benalmádena. It appears that the officer was driving his wife's vehicle - a Volvo SUV - when the fatal accident occurred on an exit of the A-7 towards Torremolinos.

Antonio, who was currently working as a sub-inspector in a night unit specialising in the prevention and prosecution of property crime in the province of Malaga, had previously been assigned to the robbery group and to police stations in the western district, as well as to a complaints and citizen services office (ODAC).

The son of a police officer himself, Antonio grew up admiring the values of the police, which led him to follow in his father's footsteps. In Malaga, he had become a much loved and respected colleague due to his good police instinct and his knowledge of the street. Throughout his career, he won awards on several occasions, with two police merit crosses from the National Police and a third from the Guardia Civil.