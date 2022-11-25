Ronda's Roman ruins repaired The Junta de Andalucía has completed the works to protect part of the theatre at Acinipo and is organising a guided tour of the old Roman town

The works to protect the theatre at the Roman town of Acinipo in Ronda la Vieja, about 20 kms from Ronda, have now been completed. The Junta de Andalucía has spent 370,000 euros on the project, which was designed by local architect Sergio Valadez, to protect the ancient ruins from damage caused by rain.

The Junta’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, has announced that on 2 December guided tours of the site will be organised, for groups of up to 15 people. They will take place at 9.30am, 11am and 12.30pm and those interested in attending must register in advance by emailing info@travelnatura.com.

Acinipo was a large and very important town in Roman times, but the site has been neglected for many years. There has been a great deal of criticism from institutions, associations and individuals about the ruins being left abandoned, and Ronda council is keen to be given permission to manage the site itself.