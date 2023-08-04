Rise of over 6,000 people in work in Malaga in July, Social Security data shows There were 9,790 fewer registered as unemployed locally than a year ago, a drop of 7.26%, and 24,229 more in work

Figures for job creation in Malaga province continued to show strong results last month.

According to the monthly Social Security data for workers on contracts or self-employed, there were 711,000 people registered in the system in July after the record figure of over 700,000 recorded in June.

Last month, the growth in the workforce in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, was 6,045, around 0.86% more.

In contrast, in the Andalucía region as a whole, some 12,146 workers (0.36%) lost their jobs. And across Spain, there were 21,945 more listed in the system as working in July compared to June.

In terms of the year-on-year picture in July, Malaga province had 24,229 more workers than in the same month last year, representing a growth of 3.53% in 12 months

But this growth is less than in other years; in 2022 the increase in employment was more than 7%, while in 2021 it was 6.3% at the same point in the year

People out of work

In terms of unemployment figures, in a year-on-year comparison, Malaga province had 9,790 fewer registered unemployed than a year ago, which represents a drop of 7.26%.

The number of unemployed signed on with the government in the province stands at just over 125,000 people. Of those, the majority, 76,147 are women and the rest, 48,900, are men.

In Malaga province, people looking in the service sector are the most affected by unemployment - with 88,703 of the total signed on - followed by construction, with 13,031 looking for work in that industry.