Rincón de la Victoria's night trail race for 600 runners is almost sold out The 17km race will feature a route combining coastline and inland areas

Friday, 15 July 2022, 12:56

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, together with the councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín ), and the director of the event, Borja Vázquez, have presented the details of the fifth edition of the La Jábega night trail race.

The event will take place on 6 August with more than 600 runners taking part. In this edition, the participation of local runners continues to increase, with more than 160 athletes.

Martín said: "The places for runners are about to be sold out before the deadline for registration. It is a great satisfaction that this race is arousing great interest among the general public, after two years without it being able to be held due to the pandemic".

The Rincón mayor said: "The race is another tourist attraction in the municipality, which also promotes the practice of sport".

The race is 17 kilometres long with a total ascent of 1,000 metres, with a medium level of difficulty. Participants can walk or run the route, with the maximum duration of three hours and 30 minutes. The sporting event starts at the tourist office before heading to the River Granadillas and the ascent to Salazar-Capitana with a return along the Carril del Turco to reach the coast of La Cala del Moral and along the beach to the finish line in Rincón.

The first three finishers in each category, both male and female, will receive a trophy and a gift. The categories are: senior, elite, veterans and master 50. There will also be trophies for the local champions, veterans and the youngest participants. Participants must be over 18 years of age, and minors with authorisation. For more information about the race see www.atletismorincon.com.