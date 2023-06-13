Retail chain C&A to close five stores in Spain, one of them on the Costa del Sol The others are in Madrid, Leganés, Melilla and Murcia and the closures will affect around 90 of the company's employees

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Retail chain C&A is to close five of its stores in Spain, including one of them in Malaga province. A trade union source has said the closures will affect around 90 staff in total.

One of the stores is located on the Costa del Sol, in La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella, while the other four are in Madrid, Leganés, Melilla and Murcia.

C&A, which informed the unions of its redundancy plans last week , explained that it is taking this decision after registering a "negative evolution of the financial profitability" in its sales.

The new workforce adjustment comes after the process that it started in 2017, which affected some 300 workers and led to the closure of 23 shops in Spain and another five in Portugal for economic reasons.

The company, which originated in the Netherlands, currently has 1,900 shops in 21 countries, 115 of which are on the Iberian peninsula, including Spain and Portugal, and a total of 2,700 employees.

Trade union Fetico stated it will minimise the impact of the redundancies, expecting the cuts to finally affect between 60 and 70 workers after requesting the company’s management to exclude groups such as those over 50 years of age, and those who have legal guardianship for the care of family members.

The union is also focused on achieving the best recompense and making sure workers affected by the cuts have the support they need.