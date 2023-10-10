Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourist accommodation managed by Stay Unique. SUR
Rental agency&#039;s ambitious plan to triple number of holiday homes offered on Costa del Sol
Property

Rental agency's ambitious plan to triple number of holiday homes offered on Costa del Sol

Stay Unique, which has just been awarded the prize for the best tourist apartment brand in Spain at the World Travel Awards, only opened its headquarters in Malaga last year

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:00

Compartir

A rental management agency is looking to triple the number of holiday homes it offers on the Costa del Sol.

Stay Unique, which has just been named the best tourist flat brand in Spain at the World Travel Awards, is consolidating its presence on the Costa after setting up its headquarters in the province just last year.

Among the Catalan company's expansion are plans to triple the number of holiday properties it manages on the Costa del Sol in the coming months. Stay Unique wants to acquire 105 properties, adding to the 35 it currently manages. The agency also wants to double its team of employees working at the headquarters opened last year where there are currently four people.

"At Stay Unique we firmly believe in Malaga's potential as an exceptional tourist destination and we are committed to contributing to its economic growth and the wellbeing of its inhabitants, generating wealth and opportunities for the local community," said Enrique Alcántara, director and founder of the company.

All homes managed by the agency are equipped with noise meters and guests are carefully selected to ensure good coexistence with neghbours. "We are part of We Respect, an initiative that promotes good practices among guests," he added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Developer announces plans to turn derelict Torremolinos hotel into accommodation for digital nomads
  2. 2 Major airline in Spain suffers cyber attack which has exposed customers' bank card details
  3. 3 These are the areas of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol that must cut their water usage by another ten per cent
  4. 4 Zara announces the date it will start selling pre-owned fashion in Spain
  5. 5 This is the most popular new car sold in Malaga province, and it's streets ahead of the competition
  6. 6 New 10 and 50 euro coins in Spain to feature a famous face from Malaga
  7. 7 Malaga city, Marbella, Mijas and now Ronda: Oriental hornet continues its advance across the province
  8. 8 Watch the preview: Major streaming platform series set on the Costa del Sol in the '80s has a release date
  9. 9 Man who sexually abused eight-year-old niece around 100 times in Malaga has prison sentence reduced
  10. 10 Popular boat rental service returns to Torremolinos park after three-year break

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad