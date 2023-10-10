Rental agency's ambitious plan to triple number of holiday homes offered on Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A rental management agency is looking to triple the number of holiday homes it offers on the Costa del Sol.

Stay Unique, which has just been named the best tourist flat brand in Spain at the World Travel Awards, is consolidating its presence on the Costa after setting up its headquarters in the province just last year.

Among the Catalan company's expansion are plans to triple the number of holiday properties it manages on the Costa del Sol in the coming months. Stay Unique wants to acquire 105 properties, adding to the 35 it currently manages. The agency also wants to double its team of employees working at the headquarters opened last year where there are currently four people.

"At Stay Unique we firmly believe in Malaga's potential as an exceptional tourist destination and we are committed to contributing to its economic growth and the wellbeing of its inhabitants, generating wealth and opportunities for the local community," said Enrique Alcántara, director and founder of the company.

All homes managed by the agency are equipped with noise meters and guests are carefully selected to ensure good coexistence with neghbours. "We are part of We Respect, an initiative that promotes good practices among guests," he added.