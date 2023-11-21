Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
As of 20 November, the Concepción reservoir holds 15.14 cubic hectometres of water. J. Carlos Domínguez
&#039;Real risk&#039;: Water shortage concerns for Costa del Sol as dry spell continues
Drought crisis

'Real risk': Water shortage concerns for Costa del Sol as dry spell continues

Following the latest restrictions and reducing consumption by 20% will ensure enough supply for spring, but it won't guarantee enough for next summer if it doesn't rain soon

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 11:08

Compartir

The Costa del Sol is dangerously on the verge of a serious water shortage ahead of next summer. Municipalities along the coast have implemented water restrictions, but a continuous lack of rainfall is putting extra heat on an already critical situation.

The Rio Verde water treatment plant (ETAP) in Marbella supplies 80% of the Costa del Sol in summer, but the dire situation poses a "real risk of a water shortage", according to sources close to Acosol, one of the water supply companies for municipalities on the western strip of the Costa.

Related news

Concerns have also been raised about the infrastructure of the ETAP, which is 51 years old. Works started to expand the site in 2010, but were stopped a year later.

"The water treatment capacity is insufficient, as well as the ageing of the installations, which puts the production of treated water at risk," sources told SUR. The pipes along the Costa del Sol are also in need of renovation. "They are very old and constantly breaking down," sources added.

Following the recently introduced water restrictions and reducing consumption by 20% will ensure enough supply for spring, but won't guarantee enough for summer if it continues not to rain, Ascol pointed out.

Related news

As part of the water restrictions along the coast, the Consistory announced last week that irrigating or spraying any surface in Marbella with drinking water is prohibited. "If it doesn't rain and the saving caps are not met, the town will have to apply hourly restrictions in the municipal water supply network within four or five weeks," said Fulgencio Díaz, manager of another local water company Hidralia. As of 20 November, the Concepción reservoir, which is fed by the Río Verde water treatment plant, has merely 15.14 cubic hectometres.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renfe angers rail passengers by using trick to minimise train delays along the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Home sales plummet by almost 30% in Malaga, higher than across Spain as a whole
  3. 3 Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks
  4. 4 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  5. 5 Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister
  6. 6 Chinese investors present project to create a pilgrimage site in Benalmádena
  7. 7 These are some of Malaga's lesser-known offences which could see you slapped with a fine of up to 1,500 euros in the city
  8. 8 Spain rolls out national pilot screening programme for early detection of lung cancer
  9. 9 All eyes on Malaga as the world's best tennis players vie for 2023 Davis Cup trophy
  10. 10 Hitmen accused of murdering Marbella businessman go on trial and face life sentences

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad