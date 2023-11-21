'Real risk': Water shortage concerns for Costa del Sol as dry spell continues

María Albarral Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol is dangerously on the verge of a serious water shortage ahead of next summer. Municipalities along the coast have implemented water restrictions, but a continuous lack of rainfall is putting extra heat on an already critical situation.

The Rio Verde water treatment plant (ETAP) in Marbella supplies 80% of the Costa del Sol in summer, but the dire situation poses a "real risk of a water shortage", according to sources close to Acosol, one of the water supply companies for municipalities on the western strip of the Costa.

Concerns have also been raised about the infrastructure of the ETAP, which is 51 years old. Works started to expand the site in 2010, but were stopped a year later.

"The water treatment capacity is insufficient, as well as the ageing of the installations, which puts the production of treated water at risk," sources told SUR. The pipes along the Costa del Sol are also in need of renovation. "They are very old and constantly breaking down," sources added.

Following the recently introduced water restrictions and reducing consumption by 20% will ensure enough supply for spring, but won't guarantee enough for summer if it continues not to rain, Ascol pointed out.

As part of the water restrictions along the coast, the Consistory announced last week that irrigating or spraying any surface in Marbella with drinking water is prohibited. "If it doesn't rain and the saving caps are not met, the town will have to apply hourly restrictions in the municipal water supply network within four or five weeks," said Fulgencio Díaz, manager of another local water company Hidralia. As of 20 November, the Concepción reservoir, which is fed by the Río Verde water treatment plant, has merely 15.14 cubic hectometres.