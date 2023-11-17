Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Access to water from a reopened well in Calle Camilo José Cela. D. Lerma
Water cuts for Marbella in four weeks if no rain, as access to old wells reopened
Drought crisis

Water cuts for Marbella in four weeks if no rain, as access to old wells reopened

Along with 11 other municipalities on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, the watering of green spaces - both private and public, the filling and topping up of swimming pools, car washing (apart from authorised facilities) and street cleaning with drinking water is now banned

David Lerma

Marbella

Friday, 17 November 2023, 13:39

Compartir

If it does not rain and the 20 per cent drinking water saving target is not met, Marbella will have to cut off the municipal water supply at certain times of day within four or five weeks. "The situation is critical," manager of water-company Hidralia, Fulgencio Díaz, stated this week.

Along with 11 other municipalities on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, the watering of green spaces - both private and public, the filling and topping up of swimming pools, car washing (apart from authorised facilities) and street cleaning with drinking water is now banned.

To counter the restrictions, the town hall has authorised the reopening of 11 old, non-drinking-water wells to supply water for washing the streets where there is a potential health problem and the irrigation of green areas.

When the wells are ready they will also be made available to residential complexes and neighbourhood groups so they can use tankers to water community trees or shrubs. One of the wells, on Calle Camilo José Cela, is already open.

"This drought is here to stay," said local councillor Diego López this week.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the strange sight as thousands of fish seek refuge near Costa del Sol landmark
  2. 2 MPs vote in Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM again
  3. 3 Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
  4. 4 Ten arrests as far-right riots again after re-election of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM
  5. 5 Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts
  6. 6 Marbella's municipal budget set to increase by 10 per cent in 2024
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez pledges his office as PM before Spain's King Felipe VI
  8. 8 A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
  9. 9 The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport
  10. 10 Andalucía hosts Latin Grammy Awards, the first time they've been held outside the United States

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad