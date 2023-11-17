Water cuts for Marbella in four weeks if no rain, as access to old wells reopened

David Lerma Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

If it does not rain and the 20 per cent drinking water saving target is not met, Marbella will have to cut off the municipal water supply at certain times of day within four or five weeks. "The situation is critical," manager of water-company Hidralia, Fulgencio Díaz, stated this week.

Along with 11 other municipalities on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, the watering of green spaces - both private and public, the filling and topping up of swimming pools, car washing (apart from authorised facilities) and street cleaning with drinking water is now banned.

To counter the restrictions, the town hall has authorised the reopening of 11 old, non-drinking-water wells to supply water for washing the streets where there is a potential health problem and the irrigation of green areas.

When the wells are ready they will also be made available to residential complexes and neighbourhood groups so they can use tankers to water community trees or shrubs. One of the wells, on Calle Camilo José Cela, is already open.

"This drought is here to stay," said local councillor Diego López this week.