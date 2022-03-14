The rain in Spain could be 'muddy' from Tuesday onwards, due to the calima The east of the country will be worst-affected by the Saharan dust in suspension but Malaga province will not escape it completely

The arrival of the calima will mean the rain falling from Tuesday onwards will look more like mud, weather experts say. Although Malaga province will be affected to a certain extent, the worst affected area will be the east of the country, from Almeria through Murcia and Valencia to the Balearic Islands, according to the director of the Aemet weather centre, Jesús Riesco.

With regard to the rain so far in Malaga province, more than 90mm have been registered in 12 hours in Ardales, while at El Cónsul, there was 77mm. Although some places have seen up to 151mm an hour, Riesco says most of the rainfall has been moderate to heavy. “The orange alert we put out for Ronda, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce areas proved correct, and so was the yellow warning for Antequera and La Axarquía,” he says.

He also points out that Malaga airport received the normal amount of rain for a day at this time of year, and the snowfall was mainly above 1,900 metres, “which isn’t unusual for this time of year, although it doesn’t happen often”.

The rain is expected to weaken this Monday evening, but Malaga province will still be affected by storm Celia tomorrow and Wednesday, so there could be some heavy showers in some areas.

From Thursday the rain will start to move to the east of the peninsula and begin to affect other areas, and from then until Sunday only the occasional isolated shower can be expected.