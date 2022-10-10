Parts of Malaga province can expect rain this Monday and Tuesday, weather experts say Showers and storms are possible in some areas due to a high-level atmospheric depression, but the chance of rain should lessen from Wednesday

Weather experts are warning of rain this week, due to an isolated high-level atmospheric depression near Portugal which could end up affecting Malaga province.

In his blog Tormenta y Rayos, meteorologist José Luis Escudera said rain and storms could be on the way from this Monday afternoon, 10 October, especially in inland areas. He forecast storms for Ronda, and heavy showers in the Antequera region and some parts of the Guadalhorce Valley. Rain is also possible in La Axarquía and on the Costa del Sol, he said, although it was less likely than in other areas.

“With these depressions it is difficult to know which places will be most affected by the rain. It all depends on what they do,” he explained.

For Tuesday the forecast is for more showers, which could be heavy inland, and on Wednesday, which is a public holiday, “unless there are any last-minute surprises”, the probability of rain will lessen and the sun should come out again.