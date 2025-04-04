Rafa Nadal's luxury housing plans on the Costa del Sol make progress

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:16 Compartir

Malaga's courts had the honour of seeing Rafa Nadal retire from professional tennis on 19 November 2024. However, the sports legend does not plan on leaving the Costa del Sol. Nadal and business owner Abel Matutes, in alliance with Marbella-based developer Sierra Blanca, have launched two luxury housing projects, the construction of which is expected to start this year.

In addition, Sierra Blanca has also been working on the draft for a tennis club in the area of the Palacio de Deportes Martín Carpena, which has not seen any development so far.

As for the housing projects, one of them consists of the construction of 42 flats and six villas on a plot of land in the coastal Los Llanos area of Estepona. The plot covers an area of some 36 hectares. Estepona town hall has already given final approval to the planning dossier, but authorisation for the land development project is still pending, as well as the building permit. Nevertheless, promoters are confident that the first works can begin this year.

The other project foresees the construction of a multi-family project of a total of 45 homes in the Nagüeles area in Marbella. The basic design was recently submitted to the town hall and is awaiting the building permit. The operation will be divided into two phases. The first consists of 33 flats and the second will add another 12.

200 million investment

Nadal and Matutes's real estate company plans to invest a total of around 200 million euros in these two projects in Estepona and Marbella, both branded as luxury homes with access to services and amenities similar to those of a five-star hotel.

Sierra Blanca adds these projects to other luxury initiatives that it has been developing for years on Marbella's Golden Mile, such as the so-called Epic, with 74 first-class homes already operational and five exclusive villas under construction, designed together with Karl Lagerfeld. Three of the homes have already been sold at a price around 15 million euros.

Another Sierra Blanca project will potentially see the beginning of the construction phase in the next couple of months. This time the collaborator in the design of 92 homes is Dolce & Gabbana. The final price will range from four to 20 million euros.

In addition, Sierra Blanca is behind one of the three towers of luxury flats in the Torre del Río area on the west coast of Malaga city, with penthouses for 10 million euros.