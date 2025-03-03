Rafa Nadal launches wide range of job offers at his tennis academy

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 20:41 Compartir

The Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca in Spain's Balearic Islands is currently advertising more than 20 positions in various professional areas, including tennis training, physiotherapy, reception, catering and museum guide, among others.

The facilities are located in Rafael Nadal's home town of Manacor, which includes a centre combining sport, leisure, catering and education. Those who are interested in the job offers can apply through the job portal on the Academy's website. Applicants must select their desired position, click 'Apply for this offer' and register on the platform by creating a username and uploading their CV.

Available jobs

-Tennis coach (five vacancies): In addition to teaching tennis lessons at different levels and ages, the ideal candidate must actively collaborate with the rest of the team to improve the quality of the tennis programme and make the necessary reports to the manager. Among the requirements are at least two years' experience as a current or former tennis player with US College level qualifications and good communication skills in English.

- Museum guide and salesperson (two vacancies): Experience in customer service, preferably in museums or tourism, and a high level of English are required.

- Receptionist (two vacancies): A Bachelor's degree in hotel and tourism management, a degree in tourism or higher vocational training in tourism accommodation management is necessary, plus a B2 level of English and at least one year of experience are also required.

- Call centre assistant: A degree in tourism, travel agency, IATA travel agent course or commerce is required; three years of experience in national and international sales; high level of English and German.

- Waiting staff (5 vacancies): At least one year's experience and an intermediate level of English.

- Cook: The salary is in accordance with the hotel and catering agreement in the Balearic Islands. The working day is full-time, extending to 23:30 or 00:00. Minimum experience of two years is required.

- Supervisors for children and young people (two vacancies): One of the vacancies is part-time, covering weekends, while the other is a full-time evening role. The selected candidates will accompany and support players during their stay, maintain tutorials and supervise their routines, be in contact with the families and participate in the activities.

- Physiotherapist: The selected candidate will be in charge of studying and creating protocols for specific tennis-related injuries, making quarterly reports for the players' families and managing the appointment schedule.

Nadal has also announced an expansion plan for the centre, which includes the opening of a Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Marbella in the renovated Hotel Don Carlos. Another project concerns the opening of a Rafa Nadal facility in the Centro de Raqueta at Inacua. No job vacancies have been advertised for either of the two centres yet.