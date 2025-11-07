Public 'in the dark' over skyscraper plan for Malaga port

SUR Malaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:09 Share

Questions are being asked by opposition councillors as to why latest plans for a skyscraper in Malaga Port have not been revealed to the public, despite apparently having been submitted to Madrid. The proposal for the hotel, still not approved, has divided opinion for years.

Local Socialist leader Dani Pérez said this week that the mayor "has washed his hands of it and doesn't know the plan for what will be changing the look of Malaga for decades". The council has said that it is the port's and the developer's responsibility to present the project to the public, and it is confident that they will do so shortly.