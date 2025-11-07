Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rendering of the planned gardens on the Levante dock next to the port tower. SUR
Infrastructure

Public 'in the dark' over skyscraper plan for Malaga port

Questions are being asked as to why latest plans for the tower hotel have not been revealed to the public, despite apparently having been submitted to Madrid

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:09

Questions are being asked by opposition councillors as to why latest plans for a skyscraper in Malaga Port have not been revealed to the public, despite apparently having been submitted to Madrid. The proposal for the hotel, still not approved, has divided opinion for years.

Local Socialist leader Dani Pérez said this week that the mayor "has washed his hands of it and doesn't know the plan for what will be changing the look of Malaga for decades". The council has said that it is the port's and the developer's responsibility to present the project to the public, and it is confident that they will do so shortly.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  2. 2 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  3. 3 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  4. 4 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  5. 5 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  6. 6 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  7. 7 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  9. 9 More than 200 people turn out for diabetes awareness walk on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Public 'in the dark' over skyscraper plan for Malaga port

Public &#039;in the dark&#039; over skyscraper plan for Malaga port