Plans for two new viewpoints and the improvement of several footpaths in the Sierra de las Nieves The Diputación provincial authority will invest 54,500 euros in drafting a study to specify the cost and execution of work in Istán, Parauta, Tolox and Yunquera

The Diputación de Malaga plans to improve the services and to renovate the footpaths in various parts of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park.

The provincial authority will invest 54,500 euros in drafting a study to specify the cost and execution of work in Istán, Parauta, Tolox and Yunquera.

The project will include the creation of two new viewpoints, one in La Nava, in Parauta, which will be located next to the footpath that leads to Los Quejigales.

The second will be located on the Puerto de las Golondrinas in the Sierra de Tolox, where it is also planned to improve the surface of the access road.

Parking areas will be set up in the vicinity of the new viewpoints, while the car parks at the view points at Puerto del Saucillo, Caucón and Luis Ceballos will be expanded to cater for more visitors.

Among other improvements will be the renovation of several sections of the footpath to the Puerto de las Golondrinas, the main access to the National Park from Tolox, which is currently in a bad condition.

Significant access improvement

The provincial authority also contemplates a significant improvement of the accesses to the Sierra de las Nieves from the Guadalhorce (via the A-357). The Diputación has drafted works projects amounting to three million euros, with actions on the access to El Burgo via the MA-5401 road (which joins the town with Casarabonela): this will complete the repairs already carried out on the MA-5402 (access from Ardales).

The drafting of a project for a new bridge in El Burgo and the resurfacing of the first kilometre of the MA-5401 have also been completed. This project has a budget of almost 1.5 million euros and its execution is pending permits from the Junta de Andalucía.

The president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, said, “All this will help visitors and tourists to enjoy the Sierra de las Nieves by accessing unique areas more easily.”