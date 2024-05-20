Known criminal sent to prison in connection with murder in Montes de Málaga two years ago

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 20 May 2024, 11:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

José Jurado Montilla, who had the alias El Titi or Dinamita Montilla, has been sent to prison for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in Los Montes de Málaga natural park two years ago.

The alleged murderer was remanded in custody after a court appearance on Sunday 19 May over his alleged role in the death of David, who was found with two shotgun wounds.

National Police identified José Jurado Montilla in the past few days when they discovered, thanks to the videos he posted on TikTok, that he was only five kilometres from the border with Portugal, in the village of Valdebótoa, in Badajoz.

José Jurado Montilla is well known to police. He was in prison for 28 years for four murders in the 1980s and has been investigated for a range of crimes such as homicide, robbery and illegal possession of weapons. This suggests that, for the officers handling the case, the motive for the crime was to seize David's belongings.

The victim wrote to a relative warning he had met someone in the countryside who looked bad. David, described as a model student, was killed while on his family's finca in the rural area.