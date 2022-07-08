Pregnant mum gives birth to daughter in car on her way to hospital The baby girl was born as the couple, who live in Ardales, were on their way to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga

The happy mum and her new daughter, with the team at the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital. / sur

It is one of those situations you see on television or in the cinema but never imagine that it might happen to you. A woman in labour was being driven by her husband to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga when she realised that the baby was coming so quickly that there wouldn’t be enough time to get there. She ended up giving birth to their daughter in the car, close to midnight on Sunday.

Luckily, the couple realised they were very near the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital, so they drove straight there. The emergency department doctor and nurses took charge of the mum and her newborn, removed the placenta and checked both were in good health. The birth had been perfectly normal.

They were then taken by ambulance to the Materno Infantil hospital for follow-up care.

Both parents say they are very grateful to the team at the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital. The couple are from Ardales, where they have lived for the past two years.