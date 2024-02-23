Potential choking hazard detected in children's toy sold at Flying Tiger stores

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 23 February 2024, 11:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Flying Tiger retail chain - very popular in cities such as Malaga - has stripped one of its toys from its shelves due to a choking hazard.

A play sword, that has light and sound features with the reference number 3050473, has been pulled due to the risk it poses for young children. The Danish company on its website pointed out the toy was sold in its stores between November 2023 and February 2024, coinciding with the Christmas and Carnival shopping craze.

The plastic surrounding the batteries "can splinter after a fall or during play and leave them exposed", the company added. "There is therefore a potential choking hazard for young children".

The toy sword pulled from shelves

Flying Tiger warned: "Customers should stop using this product immediately and keep it out of the reach of children. Flying Tiger recommends that consumers return the toy to their nearest retailer for a full refund. It is essential to us that our customers have confidence in the quality and safety of our products. Consequently, we react as quickly as possible when we discover items that do not comply with legal regulations."