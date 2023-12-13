Portable desalination units on the Costa del Sol: what is the delivery time, how much do they cost and how many people will they serve?

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 12:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Portable desalination units are on their way to the Costa del Sol as Malaga province continues to suffer from the effects of ongoing drought.

Estepona mayor José María García Urbano was the first to propose the idea of the portable installations following a project drafted by water company Hidralia, which has been written into the Junta's drought decree.

What are they and how many people will they serve?

The range of portable desalination units is huge. Some will fit into a briefcase and others could supply populations of tens-of-thousands of inhabitants. In disaster situations, some small ones that process 3 cubic metres per hour can be used - they have their own generator and collection pump.

The most common units go inside something like a shipping container. The largest can process 25,000 cubic metres per day. One unit producing 5,000 cubic metres per day can supply a population of about 41,000 inhabitants.

The inside of the unit is separated in two, with double doors. This is so the chemicals and the physical desalination process do not mix. Inside the container, remote management and control systems are enabled.

Desalination plant manufactured by SETA PHT, based in Madrid and Huelva. SUR

How long does delivery take from the time they are ordered?

About five to six months, depending on the size. First they are manufactured, which takes about three months, then they are transported to the site and finally, installed. Training is also provided for the operators during the last phase.

How much do they cost?

A small one to produce 700 euros per cubic metre per day will cost about 350,000 euros. In the case of the 5,000 cubic metres one which can supply about 41,000 inhabitants, it will be about 2.8 million. And up to four or five times more in the case of larger ones. The cost of land, pipes and catchments is separate.

Is there demand in Spain?

"In general, there has always been demand in Spain, but the decision to buy a unit is put off until drought is severe. Then emergency solutions are sought, instead of forward planning. We almost always have some in production for abroad," said Antonio García, general manager of SETA PHT, one of the companies that manufacture portable desalination units. Aitor Irízar, from Basque company Bidatek, said there is also great foreign interest.

How are they commissioned?

A procedure of public contracts must be followed, with corresponding public bidding.

What are the disadvantages?

The advantages are clear: lower cost, shorter terms and flexibility. They are ideal for a medium or small population. But, seawater abstraction and brine expulsion are subject to the same procedures as a conventional desalination plant. This slows down the process in Spain. They are also not recommended for bigger populations and also have the same pumping and network loading problems as fixed desalination plants.