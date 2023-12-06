Junta gives green light to three mobile desalination units on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 16:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

The recent announcement made by the president of the Andalusian regional government, Juanma Moreno, to combat the drought in the recent debate on the state of the region's water supplies, is beginning to take shape. The strategy has been called 'Drought plus' and is led by the regional ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, whose head, Carmen Crespo, spoke of the plan on Monday after its approval.

The main measure will be the forthcoming installation of mobile emergency desalination plants, in Marbella, Fuengirola and Vélez-Málaga. In Marbella, work is already under way to increase the capacity of the existing plant (the only one of its kind in the province) from six to 12 cubic hectometres of annual production, and this phase will be ready next spring.

The aim is to continue increasing water production up to 20 cubic hectometres, for which two options are being analysed. The first option under consideration is to increase the size of one of these mobile desalination plants, or to increase the amount of membranes which filter the water. "We are studying the best solution to obtain the water as soon as possible," Crespo said.

The second option is the treatment of water from brackish wells to make it drinkable for human consumption. To this end, transportable desalination plants are planned for El Trapiche, in the Axarquía. These could provide four cubic hectometres. And others planned in the Guadalmansa residential development could also provide four cubic hectometres, as would one planned for Fuengirola.

Crespo compared the current situation with the 1995 drought, when there were fewer reservoirs. Also under consideration is the idea of shipping water in tankers into Malaga port, as was studied in 1995. Each ship could bring 40,000 cubic hectometres of drinking water, or 100,000 cubic hectometres of raw water, which would need to be treated. "The Port of Málaga is already prepared to receive them, it has this mechanism in place," Crespo said . But the regional minister added that this would be a last resort option, as the cost of shipping this water would be around 10 million euros per month.

Another of the main measures included in the new drought decree, which will be approved in January, is the reactivation of old boreholes and wells, such as those of Fahala and Aljaima, in the Guadalhorce valley. These will provide 10 cubic hectometres of "high quality water that will be injected directly into the system in the short term", Crespo said. Work is also planned for the lower Guadalhorce boreholes (in this case, the brackish water will need to be treated at the El Atabal desalination plant); and for the Sierra Tejeda and Almijara; and the Guadiaro river.

There is also a lower Guadalhorce project for the artificial recharge of aquifers with water that has received tertiary treatment. And at La Viñuela reservoir work is under way to make use of the remaining muddy reserves. The 'Drought plus' strategy has a five to six month timeline, with short, medium and long term measures.

"The situation is not improving and the rain is not reaching the Mediterranean basins. 2024 is going to be a difficult year because the situation is extreme," Carmen Crespo said.