Police in Spain bust gang that exported marijuana from Malaga to the UK and Netherlands

Monday, 4 March 2024, 14:35
Police in Spain have smashed a gang that used a farm in Malaga province to stash marijuana before transporting it to the UK and Netherlands.
Guardia Civil officers first launched a criminal investigation after learning of the group, of Nicaraguan and Spanish origin, which collected significant quantities of marijuana and moved the drugs around Andalucía, hiding it at a farm in Malaga province, before transporting it by road to the Netherlands and UK.
Members of the gang allegedly travelled to different parts of the region, where they collected marijuana already packaged and transported it to the farm, which they used as a 'nursery', until it was shipped. The drugs were hidden in sport bags which were then loaded into rented vehicles for transport, according to officers.
During the investigation, police intercepted one vehicle that was carrying nine kilograms of marijuana buds and 3,000 euros in cash. Police also raided two properties in Malaga and Cordoba provinces and seized 76 kilograms of marijuana buds, 600 grams of hashish, 700 euros in cash, two firearms, as well as numerous materials for packaging, sealing and labelling drugs.
