Police in Malaga take down criminal organisation that exploited construction workers

The employees were forced to eat and sleep inside vehicles and work at sites on shifts of more than 24 hours

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Monday, 31 July 2023, 15:29

Police have dismantled a criminal network which allegedly exploited construction workers by forcing them to eat and sleep inside vehicles and work long shifts.

The National Police arrested 18 people - 17 in Malaga and one in Madrid - as alleged members of the organisation. The network, under the guise of a business, deceived victims by acting as an an immigrant aid association to recruit workers, police said.

The employees were then forced to eat and sleep inside vehicles and allegedly worked as labourers or security guards on construction sites with shifts of more than 24 hours.

The National Police carried out of four searches in Malaga and seized 30,000 euros in cash, a high-end vehicle, several mobile phones and documentation. Police also confiscated 95,000 euros, two houses and 27 vehicles in the operation.

