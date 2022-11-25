Police locate young man on Instagram who was recorded driving without seatbelt in Malaga The suspect, 24, uploaded 'stories' to his social media networks showing driving offences and faces 12 charges

Investigations by Local Police officers specialising in social media networks in Malaga have led to the location of a 24-year-old man who shared 'stories' on his Instagram account of his driving without a seat belt. The alleged offender now face a total of 12 charges.

During the investigation, Local Police officers located several videos in which the offender appeared driving through different streets of Malaga with only one hand, while filming himself with his mobile phone, without wearing a seat belt.

The investigations of the Investigation and Protection Group began in the second quarter of this year, when the first of the 'stories' in which the suspect appeared was detected.

The young man is believed to work for a company where he drives different vehicles and made recordings in various cars. The videos were filmed in Calle Ramal Comandante García Morato, Avenida Manuel Alvar, Paseo Marítimo Antonio Machado, Camino Guadalmar a La Loma, Avenida Comandante García Morato and Avenida Velázquez, among other Malaga roads.