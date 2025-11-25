Police investigate suspicious death of 60-year-old man in inland Malaga town

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 11:03 Share

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 60-year-old man whose body was found inside a house in Yunquera, deep inland in Malaga province.

The events unfolded early on Monday afternoon, when a relative found the body of the deceased in a pool of blood. He was apparently suffering from stab wounds.

For now, the exact circumstances surrounding the death are unknown and sources close to the case have indicated that the results of an autopsy are being awaited.

The deceased, a Spanish national, worked in the construction sector, although he was on sick leave.