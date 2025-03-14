Police find the body of Paco, the missing elderly man in Almogía

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 17:18 Compartir

The search has ended with the worst possible outcome. The Guardia Civil have located the body of Francisco Mayorga, known in Almogía as Paco 'El del molino', the 83-year-old man who had been missing since last weekend. The body was found on land near a stream in the lower part of the village.

The body of the victim is being taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death. For the moment, there are three people under investigation for these events, initially charged with the crime of robbery with violence.

The first version heard by investigators was that one of the detainees - specifically, the second one - had worked on the victim's land and believed that he kept a lot of cash in his house, as he used to handle large notes. This allegedly gave rise to the plan to beat him up in order to rob him. But that is not the only version of events, so it is by no means considered definitive, as detectives are aware that the suspect may be lying.

The disappearance, still with many unanswered questions, including the cause of death, was considered disturbing from day one. On Sunday, when his family missed him and entered his home to look for him, they found the interior of the house in disarray. There were two drops of blood on the stairs and Paco's teeth - which he never removed - were on the floor. Only one of his slippers was found.