Pharmacies to sell test for early detection of prostate cancer thanks to company born at Malaga University

Andalusian company Testeavida has reached a commercial agreement with Bidafarma - one of the country's leading pharmaceutical distributors - to bring its PSA self-diagnosis kit, aimed at the early detection of prostate cancer, to almost 8,700 pharmacies nationwide.

"This step allows us to bring a key early detection tool to thousands of people, facilitating access to health and promoting awareness of the importance of early diagnosis," says Michel Jorquera, the driving force behind this project, which originated at the University of Malaga, but is now located in Seville due to personal circumstances.

By means of a simple finger prick, the test allows to know, in less than 15 minutes and with 99.1% reliability, if there is an elevated concentration of prostate antigen (PSA) in the blood, which can be a symptom of this disease or other conditions. It is important to note that a positive result does not imply a diagnosis of cancer. What the test does is heighten the awareness of the person taking it, advising them to see a urologist and undergo the relevant diagnostic tests. Testeavida is for men over 50 years of age in general and also for men over 40 years of age with a family history of related diseases.

What is PSA?

Prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, is a protein produced by both normal and malignant (cancerous) prostate cells. The PSA test can detect high levels of PSA, which may indicate the presence of prostate cancer. Many other conditions, such as prostate enlargement or inflammation, can also increase PSA levels. Therefore, this indicator should be taken as a warning sign, but not as irrefutable proof of the presence of a tumour.

The World Health Organization (Who) recommends regular PSA testing, along with digital rectal examination, for all men over the age of 50 and for younger men who have had prostate cancer in their family. If abnormal results are obtained in these tests, the doctor will recommend a prostate biopsy, which is ultimately the only test that will diagnose the cancer.

"At Testeavida, we firmly believe that prevention is the best strategy to save lives. Thanks to this collaboration with Bidafarma, men from all over Spain will be able to easily and safely access an innovative test that can make a difference to their well-being and peace of mind," adds Jorquera. "We have jointly created a prevention programme. The idea is to build user loyalty and awareness of prevention and constant monitoring. The patient goes to their nearest pharmacy, where they will be assisted with the test and the form," says the company's founder.

As Jorquera explains, the ultimate goal is to "raise awareness and normalise prevention and constant monitoring". The company is working to reach similar agreements with other pharmaceutical distributors, extending the network of establishments where the test can be purchased.

Family history

Jorquera got involved in this project for very personal reasons: he has experienced the reality of prostate cancer up close in his family. The Chilean biochemical engineer already had the idea of developing such a test while working for the investigative police in his home country and before moving to Malaga.

"I had promised my father that, one day, I would dedicate myself fully to promoting the early detection of the cancer that has affected my family so much," says Jorquera. He chose Malaga as the location for the development of the test because of its dynamism as a "technological hub".

Jorquera founded Testeavida after obtaining a master's degree in Leadership, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Malaga and winning one of the 2022 Spin-Off awards for the project.

He was already familiar with the system on which this rapid PSA test is based - immunofluorescence fine plate chromatography - because it was used in the forensic world where he had been employed. He intended it for a completely different use: to help diagnose early a disease that is often silent until it is too late to eradicate it.

Three years later, the test is very close to reaching the market and the ultimate goal is "to raise awareness and normalise prevention and constant monitoring of men". The Testeavida team currently consists of its founder and three other partners.

The company is organising awareness-raising activities on 11 June, in the framework of World Prostate Cancer Day.

"At Testeavida, we firmly believe that social responsibility is a fundamental pillar for sustainable growth and collective well-being. That is why we invite all companies to join us in this vision, integrating health and social commitment at the heart of their business strategy," says Michel Jorquera.