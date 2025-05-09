Petrol and diesel prices hit four-year lows in Malaga: how much are you paying?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 9 May 2025, 18:22 Compartir

At a time when prices in almost all sectors are growing in Spain, a paradox has drawn attention in recent days. Fuel - one of the products that most affects household economy - has reached a four-year low. Both petrol and diesel prices are dropping due to the ups and downs that the global economy is currently experiencing.

The price for fuels in Malaga province of Malaga in some service stations has not been this low since 2021. According to data collected by the Ministry of Ecological Transition's hydrocarbons geoportal, diesel (which is the most popular fuel) was being sold at an average of 1.35 euros per litre in Malaga earlier this week, compared to the price in March, which was around 1.50 (around 10% less).

As for the 95-octane petrol, the demand for which has grown lately with the boom in hybrid cars (as almost all of them have petrol engines as well as electric ones), the price earlier this week was 1.44 euros. In March, it was around 1.55 (that's down 7%).

Choosing a petrol station

The analysis of the local market also shows strong price differences between the cheapest and the most expensive service stations. Depending on which one you choose, you could be charged up to 36 cents less than in other stations. In other words: for every three litres refuelled, you can save more than one euro - a difference of more than 16 euros for a 50-litre tank.

This is a common selling point of the so-called 'low-cost' petrol stations. However, oil companies hold that the real difference is not so great, once discounts are applied for the use of loyalty cards or mobile applications such as Waylet.

1.17 euros is the minimum price for diesel in the province of Malaga

The Hydrocarbons geoportal has listed the distribution points throughout the province where the best prices can be found. This week on 8 May (it is worth specifying, seeing as it fluctuates daily), the best offer for 95 petrol could be found at the low-cost chains Ballenoil and Petroprix, specifically at their stations in Vélez-Málaga and Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena), with a price of 1.269 euros per litre. They were followed by the one in the Eroski shopping centre in Vélez (1.285) and several in Antequera (Galp, Petroprix, Plenergy), at around 1.289.

In Malaga city, the cheapest were all in the industrial estates, starting at 1.409 euros per litre of 95 (Las Palmeras, Petroprix and Shell).

In the case of diesel A (regular), the supply points more or less coincided: Ballenoil and Petroprix in Vélez and Benalmádena, where it was being sold at 1.169 euros. There were also good prices at Eroski in Vélez (1.189) and several in Antequera: Galp, Plenergy and Petroprix, which coincided at 1.199.

We go back to Malaga, where the 'low-cost' petrol stations in the industrial estates offered the most competitive prices. Several were at 1.319: Petroprix, Shell, Plenergy and Dinergia.

At the opposite end of the scale, the most expensive - where a litre of petrol is over 1.61 (with an absolute maximum of 1.67) - could be found at several service stations in Alhaurín de la Torre, Marbella, Ronda, Estepona, Fuengirola and, above all, in Gaucín and Villanueva del Trabuco.

As for diesel, the price was above 1.519 (with a maximum of 1.579) at stations in Estepona, Manilva, Ronda, Casabermeja, Gaucín, Fuengirola and Villanueva del Trabuco.

Stagnant consumption

"The more expensive it is, the more difficult it is to sell," said Álvaro Fontes, president of the Andalusian association of fuel retailers (Agavecar). However, he said that the fact that a barrel of oil is cheap "is not a good sign", "because it signifies a general economic slowdown".

1.27 was the lowest cost per litre of 95 petrol available earlier this week

The petrol station employers' association is monitoring the situation to see how it evolves between now and the summer. "Easter has been a success, Malaga has been full, but this month has been fairly flat, with sales similar to last year. We will see what happens in the coming months. We hope that there will not be many price fluctuations, which is not good for this or any other product."

The business owner said that the situation of international uncertainty may cause consumption to suffer, but he was confident that Malaga will continue to be "a very dynamic economy and a spearhead in Andalucía".