Some 97% of children in Malaga province have had the triple vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella

Iván Gelibter Malaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 09:48 Compartir

Andalucía's regional health ministry has stated that, as of January 2025, almost all minors in the province of Malaga have the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The ministry's reassurance coincides with the outbreak of measles in a nursery on the Costa del Sol. According to official data, as of January 2025, there was 98.1% coverage for the first dose and 96.7% for the second dose.

This high coverage is, in fact, the norm. In January 2024, it was 98.5% for the first dose and 97.3% for the second dose. In Spain, the first dose of the vaccine is administered at 12 months and the second dose - between three and four years of age.

This high level of vaccination prevents any of these viruses from seriously affecting the population.

According to the protocol, the situation in the Costa del Sol nursery was declared an outbreak because all three confirmed cases were in the same establishment. An epidemiological investigation is being carried out to detect the possible source. What is confirmed is that none of the three children had the MMR vaccine, which further demonstrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.

In the meantime, control measures on cases and contacts are being carried out in accordance with the measles surveillance and alert protocol. Measles is a highly contagious disease and it is therefore essential to quickly establish a contact study to determine both the source of infection and the number of people the case might have infected. "Contact-tracing will be carried out among all persons that might have been exposed to a suspected case during the contagious period (from 4 days before the onset of the rash to 4 days after, including the day of rash onset)," states the protocol. In addition, vaccination history will be investigated "as accurately as possible".

New vaccines

Andalucía's regional health ministry has announced the 2025 vaccination schedule, which will be in force from 1 March. Here are the new features this year: the whooping cough vaccine for adolescents; the extension of vaccination against pneumococcal disease in adults, which has been increased by three years (from 60 to 76); and the incorporation of a new cohort for vaccination against herpes zoster (shingles), now for people born in the 1960s.

Another important new feature this year will be vaccination against rotavirus in infants - the most common cause of gastroenteritis in infants. The free implementation of the vaccine will begin during the second half of the year.

Finally, it has been decided that the Covid-19 vaccine, which has been in place since 2021, will also be included in the schedule, as it continues to be recommended annually for target groups, such as those over 60 years of age, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and health professionals, as part of the national strategy.