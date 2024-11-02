People in Malaga and along the Costa show their support for Valencia flood victims

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Saturday, 2 November 2024, 22:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is midday on Saturday and Tamara Sierra has just paid 99.96 euros for a shopping trolley of items at the Mercadona supermarket in the Martiricos district of Malaga city, but none of what she bought is going home. "This is to take to the fire station. I've just been paid and it doesn't cost me anything to spend it to help", she said as she filled the trolley with baby wipes, bottles of water and cartons of milk. And behind her, those who have some money to spare, are many more waiting in the queue. The person on the till recognises that such a large number of people at this time of day in the supermarket is unusual: "I've had a lump in my throat all morning to see how the people of the neighbourhood are pouring in". That trolley will be added to the tonne of aid being collected at the Malaga fire stations, one of the many points set up to collect materials for the victims of the 'Dana' storm.

A few metres away, in the Martiricos fire station, firefighter Juan Gálvez regulates the traffic. Someone has to bring order to the numerous private cars that park, unload and leave. The trickle of vehicles and people carrying bags, boxes and shopping trolleys is incessant. Their faces are full of emotion, with some people in tears as they drop off their parcels, but also a sense of pride at the response of the public. "Life is worth living, there are so many good people in the world," said the Loring Rueda family after emptying their car at the fire station.

Not even the firefighters could believe it. "We were very surprised, we didn't expect so much in such a short time. It was immediate, things started arriving on Friday afternoon," explained Ernesto García Ballesteros, chief officer on duty. They were overwhelmed, with volunteers, outgoing staff and others who came to the facilities when they saw the amount of aid that was arriving. The goods are distributed in groups on the park floor and moved to one of the store rooms when there is no more room. On Saturday morning two shipments left Malaga for 'ground zero' of the disaster and more are being prepared. There are even fire stations that can no longer collect any more items because they are blocking the emergency exits.

Marilú Báez

Milk, water, canned food, sliced bread, nappies, cleaning products, toilet paper, disinfectants, brooms, dustpans, blankets.... Every shovel that arrives is celebrated, they are much needed. These are the basics. But then there is another level of needs, things that for any of us would be essential but in the midst of tragedy become a luxury. "One lady brought a whole box of quince jelly. There are toys, baby car seats and even nail files," said Ana, a volunteer, "very moved" by such a display of generosity.

Because it comes from everywhere, even from the most humble places. In La Palma-Palmilla, the Asociación de Comunidades Nuestros Barrios has raised more than 1,300 euros in record time to buy products for the firefighters. "And the residents and shops in the area continue to contribute," said Rafi Virella, from the community group, who cannot help but shed tears when he talked about how La Palma has turned its attention to the disaster.

"This can happen to anyone," added Carmen Hinojosa after leaving water and milk at the fire station. And it is this feeling that we are all with Valencia that is mobilising thousands of anonymous people to help in whatever way they can throughout Malaga province.

There are collection points set up in Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria, Torremolinos and at the Comedor Social Yo Soy Tú in Malaga city, among other places. Companies such as Construcciones Fearral, Reciclado Roster and Fundación Ly Company have organised to collect materials donated by staff, and by late Friday morning they already had 15,000 litres of water, 7,000 litres of milk and four pallets of utensils and basic necessities. Alejandra Cátering will also be a collection point until Monday morning at Finca Almodóvar in Alhaurín de la Torre. Products can be donated in the 57 supermarkets that Maskom has throughout the province, in a plan that has the support of Malaga city council. Not forgetting that Caritas Malaga joins the national fundraising campaign through an account number (ES 33 2103 0146 94 0030016666) and Bizum (05041. Concept: Dana). As well as Bancosol Malaga, which spreads the collection of donations from the Spanish Federation of Food Banks with a bank account (ES34 2100 6106 8813 0126 8072) and a Bizum number (03816).

Town councils, religious brotherhoods, organisations of all kinds, residents' associations, communities... The number of initiatives to alleviate the situation of the victims has exceeded all expectations. In fact, the Diputación provincial authority has offered its services, facilities and coordination capacity to channel the collection and transfer of aid from the province to the devastated areas. It all adds up.