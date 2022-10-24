Junta rolls out fourth Covid jabs to another age group in Andalucía from today The vaccines being administered are Pfizer and Moderna and they have been adapted to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain of the coronavirus

Health centres across Andalucía are starting to administer the fourth anti-Covid vaccine people to aged 60 and over, with effect from today, Monday 24 October. About 110,000 people between the ages of 60 and 64 are expected to receive the vaccine in Malaga province alone: those aged from 65 upwards have already had their fourth dose.

The vaccines being used on this occasion are Pfizer and Moderna and they have been adapted to protect against the Omicron variants of the coronavirus as well as the original strain. The European Medications Agency has said these are more precise when combating the different variations of the virus and provide more extensive protection and defence even if it continues to evolve.

Appointments for this fourth jab can be made by phoning the local health centre or ringing Salud Responde (Tel: 955 54 50 60), via the Internet on the ClicSalud+ website, via the Salud Andalucía app or the Salud Responde app.

Every health centre will record who has been given the vaccination. In some cases, depending on the age of the patient, other vaccines can be administered at the same time, such as those against pneumonia and flu.

For the moment the health authorities in Malaga are not planning to open vaccination centres, but there will be some facilities where people can have the vaccine without a prior appointment – at the moment in Malaga city there is one at the Teatinos health centre.