In pictures: Saint Patrick's day celebrated along the Costa del Sol Irish communities came together to enjoy street parties, concerts and an array of different activities to celebrate the feast day of the Patron of the Emerald Isle

Irish communities along the Costa del Sol came together last Friday (17 March) to celebrate the feast day of Saint Patrick, the patron of the Emerald Isle.

Street parties, concerts and an array of different activities were organised to mark Ireland’s most eagerly awaited celebration, which is recognised all over the western world.

Thousands of Irish expatriates, and those who assume the nationality for the day, enjoyed the an array of festivities dressed in their country’s national colours and the floppy hats and face paint that has become synonymous with the day.

The day kicked off in Benalmádena with a mass held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel, which was followed by a garden party held in the church gardens and hosted by Catholic priest Father Daly.

Hundreds of people participated in the annual parade organised by the Irish Association of Spain, which left from from the church and headed to Plaza de la Mezquita at midday, where a huge party with traditional Irish food and Gaelic music and dancing was staged throughout the day.

Ampliar Plaza de la Mezquita party. SUR

In Montemar (Torremolinos), an area known as ‘little Ireland’ due to the abundance of Irish residents, visitors and pubs, also celebrated the Apostle of Ireland in style, with numerous bars and restaurants hosting live music and entertainment, and, of course, pouring incalculable pints of Guinness.

Many of the bar owners in the area claimed that this was the biggest and most attended year since before the pandemic.

Top: Montemar party. Left: Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, enjoys a pint of Guinness with members of the Irish Association of Spain. Right: Tara Tallon (right), owner of Pat Murphys Bar in Montemar. SUR

Tara Tallon, owner of Pat Murphys Bar, said, “Loads of people came to visit and it was an absolute cracker of a day”.

Celebrations also took place in Nerja, Malaga, Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas and Marbella.