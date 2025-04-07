'Airbnb for private parking spaces' on Costa del Sol expands to other locations across Spain

José Rodríguez Cámara malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 14:22 Compartir

Parkholi is, to put it simply, an online platform for booking a parking spot. It was born in August 2023 from the initiative of its founding partners to provide easy solutions to tourists who visit Malaga city and the Costa del Sol and face the difficulty of finding a parking spot. "Through a collaborative economy platform, it connects owners of private parking spaces with tourists staying in holiday accommodation, hotels and hostels," said Parkholi CEO Lázaro González.

The app duplicates the successful models of Airbnb and Booking.com for accommodation, allowing individuals to generate income through renting out their private parking spaces. In return, it provides drivers with a quick way to find a place to leave their vehicle in a "comfortable and affordable" way. It should be noted that, unlike hotels, holiday homes rarely offer parking spaces, which sometimes forces tourists to leave their cars far from the rental property, without knowing their way around. The platform allows users to compare different alternatives and find the one that best suits the location where the accommodation is located.

With Parkholi, users can close the reservation and parking management deal from any point, which allows them to save time and avoid the typical driving around on streets, hoping that someone will leave their parking spot right in front of them.

Another key feature is knowing the price in advance and the option to extend the length of stay. According to Parkholi creators, the app offers prices that are up to 50% lower than those at public car parks. However, the price is not fixed and each owner can establish their own fees, with recommendations offered by the platform.

Whether using Parkholi to offer a parking space or to access one, the way it works is simple. The fee is paid by the driver upon booking. Entry to the car parking areas is through security-coded boxes, similar to accessing tourist accommodation.

"Thanks to its success in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, the startup has already expanded to cities such as Seville and Cordoba, with the aim of continuing to grow throughout Andalucía. It is also looking to establish agreements with large tourist accommodation platforms to integrate its service and increase its network of available parking spaces," said González, adding that the main aim is for Parkholi to become "like the Airbnb of parking".

The website is currently being redesigned, to make it easier for car park owners to manage bookings directly.