Day surgery has now been transferred to the new building. SUR
Outpatients move to new building at Marbella&#039;s Hospital Costa del Sol

Outpatients move to new building at Marbella's Hospital Costa del Sol

Day surgery has joined other services in the extension to allow for the remodelling of the old building

María Albarral

Friday, 21 March 2025, 12:12

After years of delays, the new building of the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella opened partially earlier this month. The first to move there were some administration and outpatient services, including the rehabilitation gym, the oncohaematology day hospital and the pharmacy. From this week they have been joined by day surgery.

The start of the use of the building has not yet meant an increase in services at the hospital and the new extension project is not expected to be properly opened until later this year, as building work is still taking place.

The next part of the project is the remodelling of the areas abandoned by the services that have already moved. This will allow for the enlargement of the emergency department and the intensive care unit; remodelling of the outpatient area of the old building; and enlargement of the maternity and hospitalisation wards, among others.

The rest of the operating theatres for surgery for patients who do require admission will move to the first floor of the new building at the end of March.

The Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol has said that the extension project is now 95 per cent complete. The work has involved the construction of two new buildings: one for hospital use, which is now being used for outpatient care, and the other administrative (a glazed building in progress since 2023).

Health centres

The hospital is not the only healthcare project in Marbella that is suffering delays. Three new health centres - Avenida Ricardo Soriano, Las Chapas and Las Albarizas - have been prepared and handed over by the town hall to the Junta de Andalucía. They are still waiting, however, to be fitted out and staffed by the regional health service.

