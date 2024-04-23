Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police arrest 16 people involved in gunrunning operation in south of Spain
Crime

Police arrest 16 people involved in gunrunning operation in south of Spain

The gang allegedly acquired the weapons through front men with valid firearm licences before selling them on the black market to drug trafficking gangs at triple their purchase cost

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 19:50

Compartir

Police in the south of Spain have arrested 16 people in Malaga and Granada provinces for buying and selling weapons used by drug trafficking gangs.

Officers carried out 12 searches and seized 14 tactical rifles, ammunition and 13,000 euros in cash.

The criminal group allegedly acquired the weapons through front men with valid firearm licences and then sold them on the black market, according to investigators. From there, they were bought by drug trafficking gangs for a price - usually triple their purchase value on the legal market. The weapons purchased were tactical, civilian versions of assault rifles, 300 calibre blackout, police said.

Three of the 12 searches carried out by police took place in homes that had been transformed into indoor marijuana plantations. Several tactical rifles were seized there, which were being used to secure the drugs in case of possible overturns or robberies by other gangs, according to police investigators.

The operation was launched after officers detected suspicious transactions in the purchase of several new weapons. Specialised arms control agents then alerted Guardia Civil's information service to investigate the case as arms trafficking.

The 16 people arrested, including two who were returning from abroad at Madrid airport, have been before the courts on charges of criminal organisation, arms trafficking and crimes against public health.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  3. 3 From Ireland to Spain - via the rest of the world
  4. 4 Watch as the taker of world's most famous football penalty replicates the magic in Fuengirola
  5. 5 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day
  6. 6 Torremolinos remembers its past with street name dedicated to historic farm
  7. 7 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  8. 8 Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Fuengirola launches spring initiative to support local businesses with 2,000-euro holiday prize up for grabs
  10. 10 Silver medal earns Malaga karateka world number one spot

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad