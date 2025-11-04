Miracle escape after construction crane crashes down onto residential building in Malaga

The crane that toppled over onto the building.

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 11:20 Share

One person was injured on Monday, 3 November, after a construction crane toppled over and crashed onto a residential building in the Churriana district of Malaga city. Fortunately, the victim only sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened on Calle Bangladesh at around 12.35pm. Firefighters, the National and the Local Police and a medical team were immediately mobilised.

The fire brigade arrived with various vehicles and lifting machinery to carefully lift the crane and make safe the damage to the building. An ambulance transported the man to hospital.