Offering a 2,200-euro salary, this is the company looking for bus drivers from Malaga to work in Germany CapaBus has signed an agreement with two local businesses to fully subsidise training for those interested in finding a job abroad

Germany is once again looking to Spain for workers; in this case, bus drivers.

German company CapaBus, based in the city of Mainz, brings together up to 25 public and private associated companies throughout the country, and provides jobs for people who have previous experience driving buses.

CapaBus has its eyes set on the Malaga province after it signed an agreement with the training centre Pilar Alemán Malaga and the driving school, Molina Malaga.

The agreement means those interested in getting a job in the sector are able to obtain a 100% subsidised German training course, the bus licence and the Certificate of Professional Aptitude (CAP). The company pointed out a lack of workers in Germany, needing to fill up to 10,000 jobs as bus drivers for urban and school routes throughout the country.

CapaBus offers trained workers from Malaga a permanent contract after a trial period in which they will also be offered free housing for the first 10 weeks, to help with the transition.

Requirements

What are the requirements for those interested? Regardless of gender, a type B driving licence is required, and you must be at least 24 years of age; nothing more.

The company itself will be responsible for financing the driving school to obtain the specific driving licence for the bus, as well as a German language course of 200 hours in the Pilar Alemán centre, located in Benalmádena. It is expected that both courses can be completed in just two months, if the driver's licence is passed at the first attempt.

The most eagerly awaited question: How much do you get paid? CapaBus said that the minimum wage for a person who is not married and has no children is 2,200 euros net, although this could be increased by state subsidies depending on marital status or the number of children (up to 250 euros per month per child).

"Malaga is a hotspot in Andalucía and therefore an important milestone in our expansion. Our offer has aroused great interest in Malaga from the very beginning. With a location close to the interested parties, we want to shorten distances and further improve the training experience of our candidates," said the manager of CapaBus.