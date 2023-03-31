Non-EU flyers can now get a cash IVA refund for purchases made in Spain at Malaga and Alicante airports

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Non-EU travellers who request a IVA sales tax refund for purchases made in Spain can now collect this tax in cash at Malaga Airport. The Global Exchange group, which has also won the tender for Alicante’s airport, has already opened an office where these cash refunds are processed. The cash refund payment should benefit travellers as previously the operators who managed this service refunded the payment onto the customers’ cards, which could take several days to credit.

"This new service is an advantage for non-EU travellers visiting Malaga and Alicante, as they will be able to get the tax refund immediately, and even change it to their currency of origin, before returning to their countries of residence," said Álvaro del Prado Coto, director of the Spanish branch of Global Exchange.

"Our objective is that all non-EU tourists, especially British tourists, are aware of the right they now have to make purchases in Spain and that they can count on our support so that the IVA refund process is completed successfully, obtaining their complete satisfaction and improving their shopping experience in the shops in the provinces of Alicante and Malaga," Del Prado Coto added.