The Costa del Sol prepares to celebrate the Noche de San Juan on its beaches again SUR brings you a round up of all the main activities in Malaga city, Marbella, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Estepona, Torremolinos, Mijas and the Axarquia this Thursday evening, 23 June

Malaga province is preparing to celebrate the Night of San Juan again after a two-year break in many places that was forced by coronavirus pandemic control restrictions. Finally, the rituals of the shortest night of the year will return this 23 June along the entire coast, where numerous celebrations have been organised to celebrate the arrival of summer. This is SUR’s round up of some of the main activities that can be enjoyed.

Malaga city

The highlight in Malaga city will be the huge bonfire built by the council on La Misericordia beach, by the 1º de Mayo roundabout, and the burning of a 'júa', which is similar to the 'guy' which is placed on 5 November bonfires in the UK. The one in Malaga this year will be in the form of protest against the war in Ukraine. The seven-metre-tall structure has been designed by Fernando Wilson, a technician with the council's Festivals deparment.

The festivities are due to begin at 10.30pm with a performance by the Ritmo Andaluz group. The bonfire will be lit at midnight: six tubes of streamers will be fired together with a firework which will set it alight. At the same time there will be a visual display created by four machines which reproduce curtains of fire (they are not actually pyrotechnic), and robotic flamethrowers will also be used.

Malaga city council has issued a reminder that people are not permitted to light their own fires on the sand. Five special containers will be available at El Chanquete, Plaza de las Palmeras, La Malagueta, La Cizaña and Peñón del Cuervo so that anyone who was planning to have a bonfire and has taken timber or other items to burn can deposit it in those.

Celebrations in the Axarquia

The Night of San Juan will be celebrated widely in the Axarquia. In Rincón de la Victoria, from 10pm, there will be concerts on the El Tajo beach of pop-rock music from the 80s and 90s by the Play group, and the catchy state rock of Fulanoides. There will also be sessions by DJs Roger Fox, Jimmy Garrix and David Akosta. At midnight there will be the ritual of dipping of feet in the sea, which this year will be accompanied by fireworks.

In Torre del Mar there will be a large feast of 250 kilos of sardines, and performances by Fangoria, El Regreso de la Década and DJ Sau & Jvni. The party will kick off with music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. In addition, prizes will be awarded for the 'júas' competition, the figures that are burned on this special night, in which clubs and groups from Vélez-Málaga will participate. Algarrobo Costa has also revived its party, enlivened by Onda Sonora. There will be skewers for two euros, beers for 1.50 and soft drinks for one. The event will start at 9pm.

In Torrox Pueblo the essence of the Night of San Juan is maintained, where traditionally the residents of the Pontil neighbourhood went to the river to wet their heads, carrying fire torches to light the way. From 8pm the Escuela de Coros y Danzas de Lidia y Lucí will perform. In the Plaza de la Concordia there will be a distribution of free 'roscas de San Juan' cakes. On the coastal strip there will be parties in the beach bars and restaurants.

Finally, in Nerja the epicentre of celebrations will be on the Burriana beach, with the traditional burning of the 'júa' at midnight, a performance by the Al-Alba group and a fireworks display. The music will continue until two in the morning. For the first time, and in accordance with the Coastal Law, camping and bonfires will not be allowed on the blue flag beaches of Burriana, Torrecilla and Maro.

Dancing and live music in Mijas

In Mijas Pueblo, the festival of San Juan will begin this Thursday at 8.30 p.m. in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña square, with dancing and live music. Meanwhile, the Torreón beach, in La Cala, will offer live music from 9.30pm., while the burning of the juás will start at 12 midnight.

El Cable beach in Marbella

Marbella locals will be able to celebrate the traditional night of San Juan on El Cable beach with live music, food and drinks at keen prices, light and fire shows, neon body painting workshops, an ecological competition with prizes and the famous bonfire in its arena. The event will start at 9.30pm with fireworks, lights and juggling in La Carpa de las Estrellas. This will be followed by a performance by the flamenco pop artist Luitingo, nominated in the Goya Awards for the film Operación Camarón.

Meanwhile, residents of Las Albarizas will have their traditional San Juan at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal Stadium. Starting at 8pm, the Gema Piña and Karina Parra dance academies and the musical group Velada will perform. In addition, the council has authorised, with a strong security deployment, private bonfires on the main beaches of the town.

White Night in Fuengirola

The White Night of San Juan de Fuengirola will once again have the city's beach bars as its stage. Sixteen beach establishments will offer skewers plus drinks for five euros during the evening of the 23rd and throughout the 24th. In addition, people who visit the premises dressed in white will receive a free welcome cocktail.

On the other hand, the festival of San Juan in the El Boquetillo district will not be held until Saturday, 25 June. The program of events for the festivities includes David de María, Erika Leiva and Marisolo Bizcocho as the most outstanding performances. The opening of the Verbena de San Juan was on Wednesday and ended with the musical touch of Marisol Bizcocho.

Fair in Arroyo de la Miel

The San Juan 2022 Fair in Arroyo de la Miel will take place from 24 to 29 June. La Húngara will perform on 24 June, Seguridad Social on 25 June, Demarco Flamenco on the 26th, Álvaro de Luna on the 27th, Daviles de Novelda on 28 June and Ecos del Rocío will close the programme on the 29th, with one of his farewell concerts after a more than 40-year career. Meanwhile, in the Innova building in Benalmádena, different concerts will take place over three days: on 24 June it will be dedicated to rock concerts, on 25 June to hip hop and on the 26th it will be the popular “batalla de gallos”, that will have 24 participants this year. All concerts will start at 10pm.

Free festival in Estepona

The night of San Juan will feature the Estepona Funky Town festival, a free musical event that will take place on La Rada beach from 10pm. The line-up is made up of Javier Ojeda, the jazz diva Madeline Bell, Noelia Sakura, Suzette Moncrief and Julia Martín. as well as rap from Malaga’s Gordo Master. The competition for the 'Quema de los Bigotes de San Juan' will also be held.

Celebrations in Torremolinos

The procession of San Juan will open the fair in the district of Montemar Alto, in Torremolinos. From June 24 to 26, the residents of this area will enjoy music, dance and attractions for the little ones and a popular paella.

On Saturday the 25th the Veladilla de Cantarranas will take place, which has been held in Torremolinos for more than 30 years. From 9pm to 3am residents can enjoy live music by the A Compás group and a bar with food and drinks at keen prices.

After two years of pandemic, the Virgen del Carmen Brotherhood of Sailors from La Carihuela will celebrate its traditional moraga de San Juan again, which this year will last two days: Thursday and Friday. In the beach area in front of the La Zoca restaurant, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy these two nights with live music by the Capitán Vinilo group, a bar with food and drinks and the traditional San Juan bonfire on Thursday, from 8pm to 3am.