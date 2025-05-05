West Nile Virus: these are the municipalities in Malaga province that are at high risk from mosquito-borne disease

Enrique Miranda Malaga Monday, 5 May 2025, 16:27 Compartir

With the arrival of spring and the warmer weather, especially after a season of abundant rains, comes the breeding season for the mosquitoes that transmit the West Nile virus - a disease that led to 107 confirmed cases in Andalucía in 2024, mainly between the months of July and October. Most of them were registered in the province of Seville.

This year, the Junta de Andalucía has reinforced its integrated surveillance and vector control programme for the West Nile Virus to provide coverage and minimise the impact of the virus in the most affected municipalities. The Junta has, therefore, determined the possibility of circulation in all municipalities (low, medium and high). "The goal of the updated programme is to increase support for municipalities and provincial councils in preparing for vector control, to detect the virus early, to mobilise other health stakeholders and to better inform and support the population in the event of an alert situation," said the regional minister of health Rocío Hernández.

Which municipalities in Malaga province are deemed at high risk?

According to the list published by the Junta de Andalucía, there are nine: Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almargen, Antequera, Cártama, Coín, Guaro, Malaga city and Pizarra. Several of these municipalities were already at high alert level last year, due to the detection of infected mosquitoes or horses infected by the virus.

With the promotion of the programme, mosquito surveillance and trapping will be extended. The number of traps has been increased from 27 to 120 in all Andalusian provinces. Their implementation will start in May, one month earlier than last year and two months earlier than in 2023. Human surveillance is also extended to search for mild cases in high-risk areas.

Since its first detection in humans in 2010, the West Nile Virus has been considered an endemic virus in western Andalucía, which spreads to the rest of the region through birds. Last year, there were nine deaths caused by the virus in Andalucía.