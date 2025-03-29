Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

West Nile Virus disinfection work last year. SUR
West Nile Virus: these are the municipalities in Malaga province that are deemed at high risk
West Nile Virus: these are the municipalities in Malaga province that are deemed at high risk

The Junta plans to increase screening as it anticipates the arrival of new cases of infection. Last year, there were nine deaths in Andalucía from the disease carried by mosquitoes

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Saturday, 29 March 2025, 09:08

With the arrival of spring and its warm weather and after the abundant rains comes the mosquito breeding season and, therefore, the risk of transmission of the West Nile Virus with 107 confirmed cases in Andalucía and nine deaths in 2024, mostly in Seville province.

The disease predominantly spreads between July and October, but earlier cases are not ruled out in view of higher spring temperatures. Since its first detection in humans in 2010, the West Nile Virus is now considered an endemic disease in western Andalucía.

Taking into account last year's number of cases, Andalucía's regional government has strengthened surveillance and control programmes for the virus to minimise its impact and spread. Besides reinforced communication between different departments, the number of mosquito traps has been increased from 27 to 120 in all Andalusian provinces. These devices will be implemented from May onwards, one month earlier than last year and two months earlier than in 2023.

Which municipalities in Malaga are at high risk? According to the list published by the Junta, there are nine: Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almargen, Antequera, Cártama, Coín, Guaro, Malaga city and Pizarra. Several of these municipalities were already at high alert level last year due to the detection of infected mosquitoes or horses infected by the virus.

