Malaga nightlife sector hopes this will be 'one of the busiest Christmases' ever after 'fantastic' summer The coronavirus pandemic had a devastating effect on businesses, particularly discotheques with no dancing allowed and rules which seemed impossible to comply with

Things appear to be looking up for the nightlife sector in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, particularly discotheques where the pandemic had a devastating effect on business with no dancing allowed and rules which seemed impossible to comply with. Now, however, it is clear that everything is returning to normal - back in the summer there were queues of people waiting outside to get in, and those inside drinking and dancing.

After a nightmare scenario for the sector, business picked up in the summer with the arrival of more tourists, and in general there is optimism about Christmas and the New Year

Juan Rambla, the president of the Malaga de Noche association and vice president of Andalucía de Noche, told SUR the summer had been “fantastic” but business is quieter again now. However, “people do seem quite keen to celebrate now that the restrictions are over and we are hoping for a good festive season”.

Note of caution

Although some business owners are convinced this will be the best Christmas season ever, Rambla is more cautious. "It's very quiet right now. I don't know if people are tightening their belts or whether they are saving so they have more to spend at Christmas. I hope it's the latter because for two years we haven't been able to celebrate it properly. Last year another wave of Covid arrived just before, so we're hoping that people want to make up for not being able to have much fun for the past couple of years," he said.

The recovery for the sector in the summer was all thanks to tourism, with more visitors from other parts of Spain and abroad. Now there is a lull, and things are quieter again. “It’s quite normal for tourism to drop in October, but comparing it with the time before the pandemic, the figures are similar,” Juan Rambla said.

Pedro Marín, who owns the Liceo disco which opens on Friday and Saturday nights, was feeling positive. “There were a lot of serious health problems but we have to carry on, we all have to coexist. That’s why people of all ages are going out again now: luckily the psychosis that existed last Christmas has gradually gone away,” he said. And he believes this festive season will be one to remember.