The new organic guacamole 'made in Malaga'

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Organic farming is growing ever more popular every day in Spain. The growing environmental awareness and the desire of consumers to have agri-food products free of herbicides and pesticides are encouraging more producers to certify their farms.

One of the pioneering companies in Malaga province is Jalhuca Explotaciones SL, with its headquarters in the Parque Tecnoalimentario de Vélez-Málaga. In 2001, Hugo Van Reigersberg started a business that closed last year with sales figures of 8,000 tonnes of fruit, 75% of them avocados and the remaining 25% mangoes. as well as about 150 tonnes of ginger. All with a 100% ecological certificate.

About half of this sales volume is domestically produced and the other half is imported, from countries like Peru and Kenya. Manager of the Veleña agri-food company, Enrique Morales, points out that 95% of its sales go abroad, mainly to countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Sweden or Finland, among others.

«In central and northern Europe there is a much greater demand for organic products, here in Spain this trend is not yet as popular,» confirmed Morales. They have just launched a new product, a 100% organic guacamole. The recipe has been prepared by the production manager of Jalhuca Explotaciones SL, Marta Jiménez, with the Cordoban chef Juanjo Ruiz.

«It is a 100% natural product, which we make with our organic avocados, which are not normally marketed for aesthetic reasons, or because they are too ripe to be put on the market, it is a way of optimising fresh fruit», describes the manager of Jalhuca.

«We are receiving very good feedback, now we have to close the commercial agreements to put it on the market, in large stores and organic product stores,» says Morales, «the texture is very natural, with chunks, like the one you can make at home.»

The company has a 120-hectare farm between Cadiz and Malaga, in the municipalities of Casares and Jimena de la Frontera. «It is an area in which we decided to invest in 2015 seeing that the situation with the lack of water was going to worsen in the Axarquía,» confessed Morales, who pointed out that the future of the tropical sector in the eastern region «is compromised» by drought.