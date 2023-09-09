Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Check-in desk for flights to New York at Malaga Airport. Migue Fernández
New flights between Malaga and New York boost stays by US tourists on the Costa del Sol
New flights between Malaga and New York boost stays by US tourists on the Costa del Sol

The United Airlines service which has operated three times a week since the beginning of July, has resulted in the North American market becoming the sixth most important international market for hotels and tourist apartments in Malaga

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Saturday, 9 September 2023, 09:07

The new direct flight route launched this summer between Malaga and New York has resulted in a 17% increase in US tourists visiting the Costa del Sol.

The new wave of American tourists meant the province's accommodations, hotels and tourists flats registered 8,800 more bookings in just the first month since the route started (July) compared to the same month last year, according to data collected by Spain's INE national statistics institute.

The United Airlines route, which has operated three times a week since the beginning of July, has resulted in the US market becoming the sixth most important international market for hotels and tourist apartments in Malaga. Overnight stays by travellers from USA in July exceeded the records achieved in the best year in the history of tourism on the Costa del Sol in 2019, increasing by 7.4%, the statistics also showed.

Agreement with Amazon

To continue the momentum, the Junta's tourism minister Arturo Bernal is in New York to attract even more North American tourists and improve air connectivity to Andalucía.

He will meet with executives from Amazon, and push for Andalucía to be promoted in the multinational's advertising media. "An ambitious campaign will be launched at the end of the year and throughout 2024, which will include not only the packaging, with Amazon boxes and bags with the Andalusian brand, but also a 'twitchunboxing' aimed at top influencers on Twitch," Bernal said. "It will allow us to work with the most complete provider at international level and reach audiences effectively," he added.

Andalucía will be visible on Amazon, Amazon Prime or Twitch. Bernal will also meet with JetBlue Airlines.

